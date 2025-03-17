A beautiful lady captured on camera stealing eggs in a busy supermarket (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - A smartly dressed lady went to a supermarket disguised as a customer and stole eggs.
In the video, the cunning lady is seen picking up some eggs
from a tray and putting them in her purse.
The supermarket was full of customers, making it hard for
the attendants to monitor shoplifters.
The video has since gone viral and left the lady
embarrassed.
A beautiful lady captured on camera stealing eggs in a busy supermarket pic.twitter.com/zOJ31kv6eK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2025
