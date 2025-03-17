A beautiful lady captured on camera stealing eggs in a busy supermarket (VIDEO)



Monday, March 17, 2025 - A smartly dressed lady went to a supermarket disguised as a customer and stole eggs.

In the video, the cunning lady is seen picking up some eggs from a tray and putting them in her purse.

The supermarket was full of customers, making it hard for the attendants to monitor shoplifters.

The video has since gone viral and left the lady embarrassed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments