Senator JOHN METHU bows to pressure from Kenyans and trims hair and beard - See his new look and reactions (PHOTO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - After months of sporting an unkempt look, Nyandarua Senator John Methu has finally given in to public pressure and trimmed his hair and beard.

Methu had stubbornly avoided barbershops, letting his hair grow wild, a look that many Kenyans felt was unbefitting of a Senator.

Critics urged him to shave, arguing that a more polished appearance would better suit his position.

It seems their calls worked, as Methu has shared a photo flaunting his fresh, well-groomed look, much to the delight of his followers.

See the photo below and reactions.



