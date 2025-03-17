Senator JOHN METHU bows to pressure from Kenyans and trims hair and beard - See his new look and reactions (PHOTO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - After months of sporting an unkempt look, Nyandarua Senator John Methu has finally given in to public pressure and trimmed his hair and beard.
Methu had stubbornly avoided barbershops, letting his hair
grow wild, a look that many Kenyans felt was unbefitting of a Senator.
It seems their calls worked, as Methu has shared a photo
flaunting his fresh, well-groomed look, much to the delight of his followers.
See the photo below and reactions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments