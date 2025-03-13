UTACHEKA!! This creative toddler’s hilarious TV prank on her Dad will leave you in stitches! (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - This adorable baby girl’s prank on her dad has social media buzzing!

She tricks him into thinking their expensive TV screen is cracked and nervously reports the “damage.”

Furious, the dad rushes over, only to be met with a terrifying image flashing on the screen - sending him running for his life!

His panicked reaction, paired with the little girl’s priceless expression, has netizens in stitches.

It’s the perfect mix of comedy, mischief, and wholesome entertainment, making this prank an instant online hit!

The Kenyan DAILY POST