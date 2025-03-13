The moment NYS officers descended on thugs who took advantage of President RUTO’s rally in Kawangware to rob members of the public (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s tour of Kawangware was marred with theft after thugs from the informal settlement infiltrated the rally and started robbing members of the public, shortly after the President left.

The thugs were mostly targeting phones and other personal items.

Officers from the National Youth Service (NYS) deployed to provide security cornered some thugs and taught them a lesson they will never forget.

Watch the video.

The moment NYS officers descended on thugs who took advantage of President RUTO’s rally in Kawangware to rob members of the public pic.twitter.com/dinkfxdO9d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 13, 2025

