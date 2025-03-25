Twist as Kenyan petitions TRUMP to deport Nakuru Governor SUSAN KIHIKA over prolonged absence -– She has been in the U.S since December!







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A Kenyan citizen, Evans Kimori, has formally written to U.S President Donald Trump, requesting the deportation of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

Kimori’s petition raises concerns over the Governor’s extended absence, which he claims has led to a leadership vacuum and disrupted essential services in Nakuru County.

"Governor Kihika, elected in August 2022, has allegedly been seeking maternity and newborn medical attention in the USA for an extended period.”

“While maternity leave is recognized under Kenyan law for up to 90 days, she has been absent for nearly five months, creating a leadership vacuum in Nakuru County," reads part of Kimori’s letter.

The engineer highlighted the deteriorating healthcare situation in Nakuru, particularly following the closure of War Memorial Hospital, a crucial medical facility in the region.

"Her decision to seek medical services abroad comes after her administration ordered the closure of War Memorial Hospital, a critical public healthcare facility that has served Nakuru residents since 1906.”

“This closure, despite numerous court orders mandating its reopening, has left thousands of residents, especially mothers, children, and patients with chronic illnesses, without essential healthcare," Kimori added.

Kimori further accused Kihika of neglecting her responsibilities while continuing to receive her salary and urged Trump to intervene.

"While she enjoys advanced medical care in the U.S., the very people who elected her continue to suffer due to the collapse of local medical services under her leadership.”

“On behalf of the residents of Nakuru, I respectfully request your intervention in facilitating her return to Kenya so that she can resume her duties," he implored.

Kihika’s absence has fueled public outrage, especially after photos surfaced of her in a luxurious Texas mansion, shared by her close friend, former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

On March 20th, frustrated Nakuru residents filed a petition with the County Assembly, demanding an official investigation into the Governor’s whereabouts.

They gave the assembly two weeks to explain the reason behind her prolonged absence.

Susan Kihika holds dual citizenship for Kenya and the United States where she previously worked and lived before venturing into Kenyan politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST