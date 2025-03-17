Trending! This daring Boda Boda rider transporting a ‘wide load’ has left netizens talking (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Boda Boda riders never fail to amaze with their daring transport feats.

From carrying livestock to towering stacks of furniture, these two-wheeled warriors seem to defy physics effortlessly.

A video circulating online has once again drawn attention to the risky transportation methods used by Boda Boda riders.

The footage, captured in an undisclosed location, shows a rider precariously ferrying a Nissan Matatu body and netizens are impressed.

Watch the video below.

Africa is not a real place! pic.twitter.com/Vgz19D9Stm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 16, 2025

