Trending! This daring Boda Boda rider transporting a ‘wide load’ has left netizens talking (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - Boda Boda riders never fail to amaze with their daring transport feats.
From carrying livestock to towering stacks of furniture,
these two-wheeled warriors seem to defy physics effortlessly.
A video circulating online has once again drawn attention to
the risky transportation methods used by Boda Boda riders.
The footage, captured in an undisclosed location, shows a
rider precariously ferrying a Nissan Matatu body and netizens are
impressed.
Watch the video below.
Africa is not a real place! pic.twitter.com/Vgz19D9Stm— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 16, 2025
