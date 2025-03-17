The moment some children almost drowned in Kamulu after floods rocked the area - They were saved by community divers (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A group of children escaped death by a whisker near Kamulu town on Monday morning while trying to wade through flood waters, following the heavy rains that rocked the area.

In the videos, residents are seen watching helplessly from a distance as the children are stuck in the flood waters, pleading for help.

It took the intervention of community divers to save the lives of the children before a tragedy struck.

Watch the videos.

Finally children stuck at an island near kamulu town nairobi were saved by community diver's #inatuhusu pic.twitter.com/ka17g75mPJ — JUSTINA WAMAE (@justinawamae) March 17, 2025

This family needs assistance just behind Kamulu town , three children and several goats stuck in island pic.twitter.com/P5J5AqjtNZ — JUSTINA WAMAE (@justinawamae) March 17, 2025

