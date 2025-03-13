Tragedy as Bolt boda rider who went missing a few days ago is found dead and his body dumped at the city mortuary (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A family in Maragua, Murang’a County, is mourning after their son who went missing a few days ago was found dead.

Martin Kamande worked as a bolt boda rider in Nairobi.

He went missing under mysterious circumstances while in the line of duty, prompting his family to circulate his photos on social media, hoping to find him.

However, the frantic search ended in tragedy after his body was found at the city mortuary.





It is believed that he was murdered.

He leaves behind two little children.