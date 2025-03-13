Reactions as RUTO’s speeding convoy kills a foreign national on Ngong Road - “The devil comes to kill, to steal, and to destroy.'







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Kenyans have taken to social media to castigate President William Ruto after a foreign national was killed by his speeding convoy along Ngong Road.

The incident occurred near Adams Arcade as the convoy traveled from Lang’ata to Kibra.

The victim, a middle-aged white man, was reportedly attempting to cross the road when he was hit, seemingly unaware of the oncoming vehicles.

A senior police officer described the incident as an unfortunate accident.

The deceased’s body has been taken to City Mortuary for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, President Ruto continues his weeklong meet-the-people tour, aimed at promoting his unity pact with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He has launched several development projects in Kibra and Lang’ata constituencies, accompanied by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and opposition lawmakers from the city.

The tragedy has sparked debate over road safety and government accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST