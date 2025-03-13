Tragedy as a vehicle in President RUTO’s motorcade hits and kills a pedestrian along Ngong Road (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Reports circulating on social media indicate that a vehicle said to have been part of President William Ruto’s motorcade has hit and killed a pedestrian along Ngong Road near Adams Arcade.

Witnesses claim that the vehicles did not stop after the accident.

Some reports describe the victim as an elderly white man who was crossing at a zebra crossing near Greenhouse Mall.

The incident caused a traffic snarl-up in the area.

See photos of the locals milling around the area of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST