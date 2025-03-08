TOA! TOA! Man in UDA T-Shirt attacked at a Wiper event in Uhuru Park (VIDEO)



Saturday, March 8, 2025 A video circulating online shows a man in a UDA-branded T-shirt being roughed up and ejected from the Wiper Dialogue event at Uhuru Park.

Angry Wiper supporters forced him to remove the yellow T-shirt before expelling him.

The incident came shortly after President Ruto’s UDA signed a political pact with Raila Odinga’s ODM at KICC.

Supporters of Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has declared his 2027 presidential bid, viewed the man’s presence as a sign of disrespect.

Watch the video below.

