This video of the famous ‘Nairobi Birdman’ eating from the same plate with his domesticated crows has parked outrage (WATCH)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 – Rodgers Oloo, popularly known as the Nairobi Birdman for his extraordinary bond with crows, has sparked mixed reactions with his latest stunt.

In a viral TikTok video, Oloo is seen enjoying a meal alongside his birds— with a crow chick perched on his plate of ugali, eating alongside him.

While some netizens are fascinated by his ability to domesticate wild birds, others express concern over potential health risks, warning that birds can transmit diseases.

Some even called on National Geographic to document his unique connection with the birds.

Oloo was once accused of using witchcraft to tame the crows, allegations he firmly dismissed.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noticed he has moved off the streets, where he once lived, and now has a home to share with his beloved birds.

His journey continues to captivate and divide opinions online.

I have mixed reactions watching this! pic.twitter.com/663bxpiPtK — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 7, 2025

