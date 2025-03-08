EXPOSED!! SAM GITUKU was bribed to humiliate RAILA ODINGA in an interview on Citizen TV after ODM-UDA merger, forcing ‘Baba’ to cancel the interview after getting intel







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was scheduled to appear for a much-anticipated interview on Citizen TV with Sam Gituku on Friday after signing a political pact with President William Ruto at KICC.

However, Raila cancelled the interview at the last minute, sparking endless speculations within the political circles.

It is now emerging that Raila got intel that Sam Gituku was planning to embarrass him during the interview.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had bribed Gituku to humiliate Raila during the interview.

Alai claims that Sifuna is being used by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to sabotage Raila Odinga.

See Alai’s tweet.

