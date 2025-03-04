This VIDEO of KHALIF KAIRO destroying his former boss’s company signage at Diamond Plaza after bringing down his business empire will forever haunt him

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Last year, disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, opened his new car import business at Diamond Plaza, where his former boss, Clement Kinuthia, had set up his once thriving business dubbed, IBK Luxury Car Imports.
He occupied his former boss’s offices after bringing down
his multimillion business empire and shared a video on social media destroying
Clement’s company’s signage.
Clement was heartbroken while reacting to the video on X but Kairo mocked him and went on to brag that he had even occupied his former boss’ corner office.
Kairo has since shut down his business at Diamond Plaza
after going broke.
Watch the video.
Should be launching new https://t.co/mSYuqPQJVQ pale DP later this month🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gYlyvO3tlJ— khalif kairo (@KhalifKairo) March 15, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST
