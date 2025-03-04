Some people joke too much! This video of a randy guy harassing a LADY in public has left tongues wagging! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A viral video capturing a man shamelessly harassing a seemingly naïve woman in public has sparked outrage on social media.
In the disturbing clip, the man is seen standing behind the
unsuspecting lady, who appears focused on an ongoing activity in a crowded
area.
Without hesitation, he touches her
inappropriately, as if trying to confirm something, even making her turn
around.
Shockingly, the woman remains calm,
showing no visible reaction to his behavior.
Many online users are appalled, with
some suggesting she may be accustomed to such harassment or unaware of its
gravity.
Even if it is content creation, this is
taking the joke too far!
Watch the video below.
Some people joke too much! This video of a randy guy harassing a LADY in public has left tongues wagging! pic.twitter.com/J7XKgfsLS1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments