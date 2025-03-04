Some people joke too much! This video of a randy guy harassing a LADY in public has left tongues wagging! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A viral video capturing a man shamelessly harassing a seemingly naïve woman in public has sparked outrage on social media.

In the disturbing clip, the man is seen standing behind the unsuspecting lady, who appears focused on an ongoing activity in a crowded area.

Without hesitation, he touches her inappropriately, as if trying to confirm something, even making her turn around.

Shockingly, the woman remains calm, showing no visible reaction to his behavior.

Many online users are appalled, with some suggesting she may be accustomed to such harassment or unaware of its gravity.

Even if it is content creation, this is taking the joke too far!

Watch the video below.

Some people joke too much! This video of a randy guy harassing a LADY in public has left tongues wagging! pic.twitter.com/J7XKgfsLS1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025

