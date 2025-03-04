Pastor Mjinga! NURU OKANGA brutally takes down Jesus Winner Ministry’s Bishop MWAI for accepting RUTO’s Ksh 20 million donation (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Political activist Nuru Okanga has launched a scathing attack on Bishop Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry for accepting a Ksh 20 million donation from President William Ruto.

Ruto made the contribution while attending a church service in Roysambu, where he also pledged to raise an additional Ksh 100 million for the construction of a new mega church.

During the service, the President announced that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had dropped their claim to a disputed 20-acre parcel of land in Roysambu, where Bishop Mwai plans to build the church.

"Since I am the Commander-in-Chief, I told KDF that this land is a holy place, and the church will be built there. I will personally join hands with you to make it happen," Ruto declared.

The move has sparked outrage among Kenyans, with critics accusing the President of prioritizing hefty church donations over service delivery, particularly as the healthcare sector struggles under the weight of the failing Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

In a viral video, Okanga blasted Bishop Mwai for accepting the funds and called on Gen Z activists to "occupy" the church in protest.

The backlash adds to growing concerns over Ruto’s continued financial contributions to religious institutions amid pressing national challenges.

