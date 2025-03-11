This up-close shot of RUTO addressing a sizeable crowd in Eastleigh has left Kenyans talking - The President should be worried (WATCH)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 – President William Ruto kicked off his weeklong tour of Nairobi County in Kamukunji Constituency, launching various projects while defending his handshake with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Photos and videos shared by his team suggested massive crowds at his stopovers.

However, a close-up video from Eastleigh showed only a modest gathering listening to him.

Later, footage emerged of people waving Kenya flags at some locations, sparking speculation that crowds were mobilized and paid to boost attendance.

Netizens remain divided on whether the turnout was organic or staged.

Meanwhile, Ruto continues his engagements across the city, emphasizing development and unity.

Watch the videos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST