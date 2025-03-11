Wenye Nchi!! Driver of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Money Fest matatu filmed driving a police vehicle while wearing combat and bragging that he was going on patrol (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - The driver of George Ruto’s Money Fest matatu, which is notorious for breaking traffic rules, has been filmed driving a police vehicle.

The rogue driver, identified as Kinara, was arrested two months ago and charged after he was captured on a viral video flouting traffic rules along a busy road in the city, endangering the lives of other motorists.





In the video, Kinara is heard warning criminals unleashing terror on members of the public and bragging that he was going on patrol, despite being a civilian.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of netizens calling out Kinara for misusing state resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST