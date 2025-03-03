This awkward moment between BETTY KYALLO and her Gen Z boyfriend at BAHATI’s event has left tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Gen Z boyfriend were among local celebrities who lit up the Bahatis’ glamorous event over the weekend.

Despite relentless online criticism over her much-younger lover, Betty seemed unfazed, serving killer looks alongside her man.

But the real drama unfolded when Betty had to beg her boyfriend to join her on stage.

The young man, visibly uneasy, hesitated until MC Jessy nudged him forward.

His reluctant, almost forced appearance has left netizens talking.

Social media is now ablaze, with fans questioning whether Betty is forcing things, or is he just shy?

This awkward moment has only fueled more gossip about their whirlwind romance!

Watch the video and reactions below.

Scenes from the Bahati's event when Betty had to beg his boyfriend for a hot minute to join her on stage. pic.twitter.com/n5hQ8acgav — Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) March 1, 2025



