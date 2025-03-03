“My man didn’t waste a second,” - LADY celebrates as she gets engaged 20 days after her man asked her to be his girlfriend (PHOTO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - For some, love takes years to blossom, but for this lucky lady by the name Tye Alique, it only took weeks.

The ecstatic bride-to-be is celebrating a love story that moved at record speed.

After meeting in September, she and her man began spending time together consistently in January.

By February 7th, he made it official, and just 20 days later, on February 27th, he popped the big question.

Overflowing with joy, Tye took to X to share her excitement, writing:

“My man didn’t waste a second, and I love that for me. I’m living in pure bliss. Smiling through it all.”

While some believe in taking their time, Tye’s love story proves that when you know, you know.

See her post below.

