The moment BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend lost his cool during an interview while heavily intoxicated - See how BETTY handled him (VIDEO)

Monday, March 3, 2025 – Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Gen Z boyfriend had all eyes on them over the weekend, when they stepped out looking all loved-up at Bahati’s red-carpet event.

The two stole the show, but things took a dramatic turn during an interview with content creators.

The viral clip shows the young man, who appeared heavily intoxicated, losing his cool after being asked a question about their relationship.

Offended, he snapped, causing tension.

It took Betty’s intervention to calm the situation before things escalated.

Watch the video below.

