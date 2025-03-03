The moment BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend lost his cool during an interview while heavily intoxicated - See how BETTY handled him (VIDEO)

Monday, March 3, 2025 – Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Gen Z boyfriend had all eyes on them over the weekend, when they stepped out looking all loved-up at Bahati’s red-carpet event.
The two stole the show, but things took a dramatic turn
during an interview with content creators.
The viral clip shows the young man, who appeared heavily
intoxicated, losing his cool after being asked a question about their
relationship.
Offended, he snapped, causing tension.
It took Betty’s intervention to calm the situation before
things escalated.
Watch the video below.
Hapa nani sasa alikuwa amekasirisha mtu wa Betty, lakini alikuwa waterz mbaya. 😅 pic.twitter.com/l99oWy3VfR— Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) March 2, 2025
