The moment BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend lost his cool during an interview while heavily intoxicated - See how BETTY handled him (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 – Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Gen Z boyfriend had all eyes on them over the weekend, when they stepped out looking all loved-up at Bahati’s red-carpet event.

The two stole the show, but things took a dramatic turn during an interview with content creators.

The viral clip shows the young man, who appeared heavily intoxicated, losing his cool after being asked a question about their relationship.

Offended, he snapped, causing tension.

It took Betty’s intervention to calm the situation before things escalated.

Watch the video below.

Hapa nani sasa alikuwa amekasirisha mtu wa Betty, lakini alikuwa waterz mbaya. 😅 pic.twitter.com/l99oWy3VfR — Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) March 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST