The moment a young man fell off a speeding flashy matatu as the driver was pulling dangerous stunts in Nairobi CBD - NTSA should impound this vehicle (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - A middle-aged man escaped death by a whisker after he fell off a speeding matatu in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The incident happened last weekend on Saturday night as the flashy city matatu driver, en route to Naivasha for the hyped rally event, was pulling dangerous stunts.

Rowdy youths were hanging dangerously on the matatu, risking their lives.

They had hired the vehicle to ferry them to Naivasha for the just - concluded World Rally Championship.

Netizens called on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to take action against the matatu driver after the video was widely shared on social media.

Watch the video.

The moment a young man fell off a speeding flashy matatu as the driver was pulling dangerous stunts in Nairobi CBD - NTSA should impound this vehicle pic.twitter.com/l9H27zwHcM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2025

