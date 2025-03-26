The moment a young man fell off a speeding flashy matatu as the driver was pulling dangerous stunts in Nairobi CBD - NTSA should impound this vehicle (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - A middle-aged man escaped death by a whisker after he fell off a speeding matatu in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).
The incident happened last weekend on Saturday night as the
flashy city matatu driver, en route to Naivasha for the hyped rally
event, was pulling dangerous stunts.
Rowdy youths were hanging dangerously on the matatu, risking
their lives.
They had hired the vehicle to ferry them to Naivasha for the
just - concluded World Rally Championship.
Netizens called on the National Transport and Safety
Authority (NTSA) to take action against the matatu driver after the video was
widely shared on social media.
Watch the video.
The moment a young man fell off a speeding flashy matatu as the driver was pulling dangerous stunts in Nairobi CBD - NTSA should impound this vehicle pic.twitter.com/l9H27zwHcM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2025
