Kenya is racist, it discriminates against its own - Mzungu LADY narrates how she landed well-paying jobs in Kenya because of her ‘skin color’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Kenya discriminates against its own people, claims H.E. Kadri Humal Ayal, the Honorary Consul of Estonia to Kenya.

Speaking on the Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA) podcast, she candidly shared her experiences of privilege based on skin color.

“I have secured jobs where I wasn’t fully qualified, yet I was hired simply because of my skin color,” she admitted.

Her revelation has ignited mixed reactions, with Kenyans sharing personal experiences of racism.

Many highlighted how waiters and waitresses in high-end restaurants prioritize white patrons, often ignoring locals or making them wait longer.

The discussion has sparked a broader conversation on internalized discrimination and biases in Kenya’s social and professional spaces.

Watch the video and reactions below.

All Kenyans should watch this video. Wale kwanza wa kuserve whites fast more than Kenyans. Listen to this. pic.twitter.com/zvrnrI1SHh — Kimuzi (@Kimuzi_) March 25, 2025





