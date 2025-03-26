Nilipe pesa yangu!! Boda Boda rider confronts a drunk slay queen and slaps her during a heated altercation (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - An intoxicated slay queen and a boda boda rider were captured on camera engaged in a heated altercation after the lady refused to pay the rider.

He ferried her from an entertainment joint where she partied all night long, and upon reaching her destination, an argument ensued the moment she alighted from the bike.

The rider demanded his dues, but the stubborn lady refused to pay, daring him to a fight.

The infuriated rider turned violent and slapped her.

Watch the video.

Nilipe pesa yangu!! Boda Boda rider confronts a drunk slay queen and slaps her during a heated altercation pic.twitter.com/zpVEvtBIzf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST