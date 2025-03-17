Captured on camera!! The moment a Toyota Probox being driven recklessly almost collided head-on with a truck along Mombasa Road (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment a speeding Toyota Probox almost collided head-on with a truck while being driven recklessly along the busy Mombasa Road.

In the video, the speeding Toyota Probox driver is being captured overtaking dangerously before losing control of the vehicle.

The driver had to sway off the road to avoid clashing head-on with the oncoming truck.

The rogue Probox driver would have caused a multiple-car crash.

Watch the video.

Captured on camera!! The moment a Toyota Probox being driven recklessly almost collided head-on with a truck along Mombasa Road pic.twitter.com/sIga97FRSM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2025

