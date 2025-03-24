Just keep the Ksh 256,000….but return my phone - JIMAL ROHO SAFI’s girlfriend, WANGARI, cries out after she was robbed during Harambee Stars match - LOOK!







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Flamboyant businessman Jimal Roho Safi’s girlfriend, Wangari Thiong’o, has stunned Kenyans after revealing that she was robbed during the Harambee Stars vs. Gabon match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Wangari, who shares a daughter with Jimal, detailed how a thief snatched her black handbag, which contained a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Ksh 256,000 in cash, ear pods, a power bank, and important documents.

She immediately reported the incident at the Nyayo Stadium Police Post, where she was issued OB number 13/23/03/2025.

Wangari pleaded with the thief to return at least some of the stolen items.

“My black bag was snatched today after the match at Nyayo National Stadium,” she wrote.

“It had a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Ksh 256K in cash, ear pods, a power bank, and important documents.”

She further appealed:

“If you’re the one who took it, please keep the cash if you must, but I’m kindly asking you to return the rest—especially the phone and documents.”

“No questions asked, just do the right thing.”

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some sympathizing while others questioned why she was carrying such a large sum in cash at a public event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST