The dramatic moment MARY LINCOLN’s friend and rogue prophet, PETER K, was arrested by detectives for preying on his fellow men (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Police in Nakuru have arrested a preacher who had been on the run after being accused of preying on his fellow men, a matter that had sparked public outrage and led to a violent raid on his church earlier this month.

Prophet Peter K of Christ Impact Church was tracked down in Nairobi alongside an associate, James Kangethe, before being transferred to Nakuru Police Station for processing.

Nakuru East Deputy Sub-County Commander, Sheila Kegode, confirmed that the arrest followed a warrant issued on March 3rd, 2025, after investigators reviewed the evidence linked to the allegations that first surfaced in 2022.

According to police reports, the preacher had been accused of taking advantage of a TukTuk driver in Nakuru in an incident that was reported at the Central Police Station in May 2022.





The complainant told police that Peter K had approached him under the guise of hiring his transport services before persuading him to accompany him for drinks.

The victim recalled that after consuming alcohol, the preacher convinced him to get into his vehicle, which had no back seats.

He alleged that he later woke up to sharp pain and realised that the prophet had done the unthinkable to him.

A subsequent medical examination report indicated that the victim had suffered injuries after the rogue prophet drugged him and took advantage of him.

Despite the complaint being filed, law enforcement officers failed to apprehend the preacher, leading to frustration of the victim and his family.

The case remained dormant for months, with the suspect continuing to operate his church in Ruiru.





Public anger over the allegations intensified on March 2nd, when hundreds of youth and residents stormed Christ Impact Church, demanding that the preacher be held accountable.

The enraged crowd accused him of preying on young boys and threatened to destroy the church building if he did not appear.

With his arrest now confirmed, the preacher is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and additional charges may be brought against him.

Watch video his dramatic arrest.

BREAKING NEWS || PASTOR MLA MAVI PASTOR K ARRESTED IN NAKURU KWA KULAWITI WANAUME!He was Exposed on Tiktok and his Church in Ruiru was Closed by Tiktokers! pic.twitter.com/53yTYysBrz — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 16, 2025

