A Kenyan citizen living in the US dies in an accident after his car collided with a matatu, days after jetting into the country to visit his family (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - A Kenyan citizen living in the US tragically lost his life after his car collided head on with a matatu at Kijauri in Nyamira County.

Benard jetted into the country a few days ago to visit his family.

He was driving to Kisii town on Saturday to run some errands when the accident occurred.

His sudden demise has left his friends and family in shock and grief.





