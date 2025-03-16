NTV Journalist BEN KITILI ‘blasts’ American actor OMARI HARDWICK for holding his wife AMINA MUDE’s arm – ‘Tuheshimiane’!







Sunday, March 16, 2025 – NTV journalist Ben Kitili had social media buzzing after jokingly calling out Power star Omari Hardwick, aka “Ghost,” for holding his wife, Amina Mude’s arm.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star touched down in Nairobi yesterday ahead of the grand opening of a high end clubhouse at Tatu City.

Among those welcoming him at JKIA was none other than Kitili’s wife, Amina, who was part of the PR team coordinating his visit.

Amina shared a clip of their interaction, captioning it, “Just a PR girly at work… making things happen!”

In the video, Hardwick was spotted holding her arm, seemingly trying to get her attention.

But while she was all business, Kitili, humorously marked his territory, commenting, "Yoh Ghost, tuheshimiane bro. Analeta mchezo."

His cheeky remark sent netizens into fits of laughter, with many chiming in on the lighthearted exchange.

The Kenyan DAILY POST