The alleged Ksh 45 million Mercedes Benz Brabus G Wagon that BAHATI claims he gifted his wife, DIANA, spotted being repaired at a cheap backstreet garage (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Local singer Kelvin Kioko alias, Bahati, hit showbiz headlines after he gifted his wife, Diana Marua, a pink Mercedes-Benz Brabus G-Wagon on their 8th anniversary.

He claimed the car was worth Ksh 45 million, sparking admiration and skepticism in equal measure.

Car enthusiasts online were quick to scrutinise the vehicle.

Many questioned whether it was truly a Brabus model, with some arguing that it appeared to be a mere facelift of the standard Mercedes G-Wagon rather than an actual Brabus edition.

Sharp-eyed observers pointed out several inconsistencies in the car’s design, noting that certain key Brabus features were missing or altered.

The hyped car was spotted being repaired at a cheap backstreet garage.





There are speculations that the clout-chasing celebrity couple hired the vehicle to fool their fans.

