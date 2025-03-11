The alleged Ksh 45 million Mercedes Benz Brabus G Wagon that BAHATI claims he gifted his wife, DIANA, spotted being repaired at a cheap backstreet garage (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Local singer Kelvin Kioko alias, Bahati, hit showbiz headlines after he gifted his wife, Diana Marua, a pink Mercedes-Benz Brabus G-Wagon on their 8th anniversary.
He claimed the car was worth Ksh 45 million, sparking
admiration and skepticism in equal measure.
Car enthusiasts online were quick to scrutinise the vehicle.
Many questioned whether it was truly a Brabus model, with
some arguing that it appeared to be a mere facelift of the standard Mercedes
G-Wagon rather than an actual Brabus edition.
Sharp-eyed observers pointed out several inconsistencies in
the car’s design, noting that certain key Brabus features were missing or
altered.
The hyped car was spotted being repaired at a cheap backstreet garage.
There are speculations that the clout-chasing celebrity
couple hired the vehicle to fool their fans.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments