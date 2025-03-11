The Kalenjin man arrested for setting up his own police station lives a high-end life and owns a fleet of guzzlers - He once spent Ksh 300,000 at Eldoret’s Tamasha club (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Police in Uasin Gishu are on the spot after a controversial businessman-cum-political-activist based in Eldoret set up his own police station and branded it with police colours without the approval of the Inspector-General.

The shrewd businessman identified as Collins Letting alias General Chepkulei has had previous run-ins with the law.

According to residents, Chepkulei set up the station at the Cherus Centre in Kesses, which he used to police the area, particularly those found in possession of unlicensed timber products from the Cengalo forest.

Ironically, even the area chief, in charge of the Ndungulu Location, was not aware that the station was illegal.





The station, which has detention cells and an office, is said to have existed for more than six months.

The illegal facility was discovered on March 8th, leading to the businessman’s arrest.

Chepkulei lives a flamboyant lifestyle which he openly displays on social media.

At one time, he spent Ksh 300,000 at Tamasha Club, a popular entertainment joint in Eldoret, and flaunted the bill on social media.

He has also been pictured rubbing shoulders with prominent politicians.

Chepkulei also owns a fleet of guzzlers with customized number plates.

See photos.