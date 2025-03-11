The moment a man was almost robbed of his phone by hired boda boda goons who were part of President RUTO’s motorcade (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment an onlooker was almost robbed of his phone by hired boda boda goons, who were part of President William Ruto’s motorcade.

The goons had been mobilized to cheer President Ruto as he toured Mathare.

They were riding behind Ruto’s motorcade and robbing unsuspecting members of the public.

The goons, consisting of jobless youths, had been mobilized from the nearby slums.

The unsuspecting onlooker almost lost his phone as he was filming.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST