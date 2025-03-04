I was offered Ksh 4 million bribe by ‘state agents’ to vote for GACHAGUA’s impeachment - Wiper Senator spills the beans







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A vocal Wiper Democratic Movement Senator has claimed that he was offered a Ksh 4 million bribe to vote in favor of impeaching former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo alleged that "state agents" attempted to manipulate the Senate vote, warning that those opposing the impeachment faced severe threats.

“At least in the Gachagua matter, there was such an approach, and it didn’t work.”

“It had conditions - an offer of Ksh.4 million if you vote YES.”

“But if you take it and vote NO, you wouldn’t get home,” Maanzo revealed.

He further alleged that individuals lobbying for Gachagua’s removal sought unanimous Senate support, including MPs and figures linked to State House.

The Senator condemned rampant bribery in Parliament, asserting that punitive laws are being passed under coercion, deepening Kenya’s governance crisis.

He particularly blamed the bribery culture for crippling the health sector, citing the troubled Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which has faced widespread public outcry over systemic failures and denied Kenyans medical services.

This comes as President William Ruto recently acknowledged the challenges facing his administration’s health reforms, promising that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will succeed despite initial setbacks.

“It is the biggest programme we have. It may take time to align, but believe me, it will work,” he assured during a service in Roysambu, Nairobi, on March 2, 2025.

