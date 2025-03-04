I was offered Ksh 4 million bribe by ‘state agents’ to vote for GACHAGUA’s impeachment - Wiper Senator spills the beans

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A vocal Wiper Democratic Movement Senator has claimed that he was offered a Ksh 4 million bribe to vote in favor of impeaching former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking on Citizen TV,
Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo alleged that "state agents" attempted to
manipulate the Senate vote, warning that those opposing the impeachment faced
severe threats.
“At least in the Gachagua matter, there was such an
approach, and it didn’t work.”
“It had conditions - an offer of Ksh.4 million if you vote
YES.”
“But if you take it and vote NO, you wouldn’t get home,”
Maanzo revealed.
He further alleged that individuals lobbying for Gachagua’s
removal sought unanimous Senate support, including MPs and figures linked to
State House.
The Senator condemned rampant bribery in Parliament,
asserting that punitive laws are being passed under coercion, deepening Kenya’s
governance crisis.
He particularly blamed the bribery culture for crippling the
health sector, citing the troubled Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which
has faced widespread public outcry over systemic failures and denied Kenyans medical
services.
This comes as President William Ruto recently acknowledged
the challenges facing his administration’s health reforms, promising that
Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will succeed despite initial setbacks.
“It is the biggest programme we have. It may take time to
align, but believe me, it will work,” he assured during a service in Roysambu,
Nairobi, on March 2, 2025.
