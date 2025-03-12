“Signs of end times” ODM MP, CALEB AMISI, blasts SAKAJA over Chapati-making machine request to RUTO







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has strongly criticized Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for seeking President William Ruto’s assistance in acquiring a large-scale chapati-making machine, accusing him of having misplaced priorities.

During Ruto’s second-day tour of Nairobi on Tuesday, March 11th, Sakaja requested the President’s help in obtaining a machine capable of preparing chapatis for at least 300,000 students under the Dishi na County school feeding program.

In response, Ruto pledged to procure a machine that could produce one million chapatis daily for Nairobi students.

“I have agreed to buy a machine that will be used in making chapati.”

“Now, Governor, look for a place where you can install a machine that can manufacture one million chapatis,” Ruto said.

Reacting to the request, the vocal ODM MP questioned Sakaja’s priorities, arguing that Nairobi faces more pressing challenges such as infrastructure development, water shortages, and urban transport issues.

In a scathing post on X, Amisi also took aim at Kenyans who celebrate leaders with misplaced agendas.

“A governor of the biggest regional capital, with a GDP comparable to 15 African countries, boasts of chapatis as his main legacy project,” he wrote.

He further criticized Sakaja for prioritizing a chapati-making machine over critical urban projects like an underground speed train, better roads, and improved water access.

“Tell me if these are not signs of the end of time,” Amisi lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST