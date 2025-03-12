Murang’a family seeks RUTO’s help after their 37-year-old daughter is sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Vietnam







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A family in Karikwe village, Kiharu, Murang’a County, is appealing to the Government for help after their daughter, Margaret Nduta Macharia, was sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking.

Nduta, 37, was convicted by the People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on March 6th after being found guilty of smuggling over two kilograms of cocaine.

She was arrested in July 2023 while transiting to Laos.

However, her family claims they only learned about her sentencing through the internet on March 8th.

Her mother, Purity Wangari, has urged the Government to negotiate for her return.





“It was her first time traveling abroad in search of greener pastures.”

“I beg the authorities to help bring her back, even if she must serve her sentence in Kenya,” she said.

The family alleges she was handed the luggage containing the drugs by a Kenyan man for delivery to a woman abroad.

They hope diplomatic efforts can allow her to serve her sentence locally and avoid execution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST