OSCAR SUDI’s university among 15 universities flagged by RUTO’s Government for offering fake Degrees and Diplomas in Kenya - See FULL LIST







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - The Commission for University Education (CUE) has flagged 15 institutions for operating illegally in Kenya, warning that academic certificates issued by these institutions will be deemed fake.

The commission also released a list of 79 authorized institutions, including public and private universities, private university constituent colleges, and institutions with interim authority.

This notice follows a recent raid on Northwestern Christian University's graduation ceremony in Mombasa, where police and CUE officials shut down the event due to a lack of accreditation.

Consequently, 100 degrees were revoked, and university officials were arrested.

The above institution made headlines recently after awarding controversial Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, an honorary Doctorate in Leadership, Administration, and Management.

CUE Chair Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti reaffirmed the commission's commitment to cracking down on illegal institutions, emphasizing that awarding unaccredited degrees is a violation of the law.

In a notice to the public, CUE cautioned Kenyans against enrolling in the following unaccredited institutions:

Eldoret Bible College Al-Munawwarah College Grace Life Bible College Africa Theological Seminary Kenya Anglican University The East African University Bradgate International University Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College Baraton College The Africa Talent University Breakthrough Bible College Theophilus Theological College Northwestern Christian University Logos University Harvest Land University & Word of Faith Bible College

The Kenyan DAILY POST