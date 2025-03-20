“Show Me Your Notes!” - University of Eldoret Lecturer’s classroom showdown with a student sparks online debate (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - A no-nonsense University of Eldoret lecturer has ignited reactions on social media after a viral video captured him confronting a student over missing lecture notes.

Visibly irritated, the lecturer demands to see the student’s notes, his voice sharp and commanding.

“Show me your notes. You’re joking. People don’t come here to make noise and joke.”

“Show me the notes from the past lecture and up to the last class. Do it fast!” he commands, his authority unmistakable.

The student, looking like a deer caught in headlights, fumbles for a response.

But the lecturer is having none of it.

Growing even more frustrated, he orders the student to leave and return with his notes.

“Hiyo kitabu ingine iko wapi? Utaendea. You come to this class? Utaendea.” (Where’s your other book? You’ll go and get it. Do you even attend this class? You’ll go and get it.)

To escalate matters further, he demands the student’s registration number, likely for disciplinary action.

The video has divided opinion online with some sympathizing with the student, recalling their own struggles with tough lecturers, while others applaud the lecturer for enforcing discipline in the classroom.Bottom of Form

Watch the video and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST