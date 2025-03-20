Trending!! This VIDEO of a GAY Kenyan police officer dancing and posing like a LADY has caused a commotion online - See reactions!

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - This Kenyan police officer is breaking the internet - not for an arrest, but for his unexpected dance moves.
Clad in full Kenya Prisons uniform, the officer confidently
showcases moves so dramatic and fluid that they could put even the most
seasoned slay queens to shame.
Netizens are flooding social media with reactions ranging
from amusement to pure disbelief.
While some applaud his confidence and carefree attitude,
others are left wondering how he managed to ace the notoriously tough police
training.
Watch the video and reactions below.
If I speak I will be in trouble! pic.twitter.com/Z7qZ3aiABc— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 19, 2025
