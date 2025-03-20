SHOCK as ODM Senator admits fasting and praying for RAILA ODINGA’s AUC loss – ‘We are happy you are back home’







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Nominated ODM Senator, Hamida Kibwana, made a startling revelation during an Iftar dinner hosted by Raila Odinga at a Nairobi hotel.

In the presence of her party leader, she openly admitted that she and a section of fellow Muslims had prayed for Raila to lose the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship election.

"I want to tell you one thing, and I won’t lie to you.”

“As Muslims, we sat and prayed that you lose the AUC chairman post. I swear, myself, my husband, and others," Hamida declared.

On February 15th, Raila lost the AUC chairmanship bid to Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Hamida justified their prayers, arguing that Kenya’s political landscape would be chaotic and unmanageable without Raila’s influence.

She likened him to a fire that warms a drum to produce a melodious sound, saying his absence would make the country’s politics dull and directionless.

"It is unfortunate that you lost, but we are happy you are back home.”

“We are praying for you and wish you a long life," she added.

She also confessed that after supporting Raila in five unsuccessful presidential elections, she had nearly lost hope.

However, she believes his continued presence in Kenyan politics keeps their faith alive.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Mining CS Hassan Joho, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju attended the high-profile Iftar event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST