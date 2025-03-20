"I Have No Apologies" – Defiant Governor ANNE WAIGURU defends KSh 4 million tea budget







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed criticism over her administration’s KSh 4 million allocation for tea and breakfast for county staff, insisting that the expenditure is justified.

Speaking on Thursday, March 20th, Waiguru defended the budget, arguing that it was necessary to ensure efficient service delivery, particularly in revenue collection.

"I push people very hard, but I am a fair boss. If my staff are working late to ensure the digital revenue system works, I will provide breakfast so that work continues," she stated.

Waiguru explained that the allocation is meant for revenue collection officers, who are tasked with collecting KSh 700 million annually for the county.

She emphasized that these workers start their day as early as 4 am and sometimes work late into the night, making the provision of meals a reasonable necessity.

"The KSh 4 million is for the entire year. These officers earn only KSh 15,000 per month, yet we expect them to be in the markets at 4 am. And then you tell me not to give them breakfast?”

“I have no apologies to make about that," she said.

The Governor further justified the expenditure, stating that keeping staff motivated is crucial to meeting the county’s revenue targets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST