"I Have No Apologies" – Defiant Governor ANNE WAIGURU defends KSh 4 million tea budget

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed criticism over her administration’s KSh 4 million allocation for tea and breakfast for county staff, insisting that the expenditure is justified.
Speaking on Thursday, March 20th, Waiguru
defended the budget, arguing that it was necessary to ensure efficient service
delivery, particularly in revenue collection.
"I push people very hard, but I am a fair boss. If
my staff are working late to ensure the digital revenue system works, I will
provide breakfast so that work continues," she stated.
Waiguru explained that the allocation is meant for revenue
collection officers, who are tasked with collecting KSh 700 million annually
for the county.
She emphasized that these workers start their day as early
as 4 am and sometimes work late into the night, making the provision of meals a
reasonable necessity.
"The KSh 4 million is for the entire year. These
officers earn only KSh 15,000 per month, yet we expect them to be in the
markets at 4 am. And then you tell me not to give them breakfast?”
“I have no apologies to make about that," she
said.
The Governor further justified the expenditure, stating that
keeping staff motivated is crucial to meeting the county’s revenue targets.
