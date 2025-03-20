Journalists and traders attacked with old engine oil mixed with sewer waste by hired goons during a meeting held to discuss Kiambu County licenses (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Goons armed with old engine oil mixed with sewer waste attacked traders and journalists in Limuru town during a meeting held to discuss Kiambu County licenses.

The meeting, organized by Limuru traders, had been calm until rowdy goons allegedly sent by unknown persons attacked traders and journalists, dousing them with oil and raw sewage, which left a nauseating odor in the air.

The hired public address system, cameras and cars were also targeted as the thugs, believed to have been hired, wreaked havoc to disperse the traders.

The traders are protesting against exorbitant taxes amid poor service delivery by the county.

Several people were injured and media cameras damaged during the mayhem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST