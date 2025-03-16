SHOCK as it emerges that GACHAGUA’s Head of Security, PAUL KINYANJUI NJENGA, is gay and is fond of preying on his fellow men - A victim confesses (VIDEOs)

Sunday, March 16, 2025- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Head of Security, Paul Kinyanjui Njenga alias Chechnya, has been accused of preying on his fellow men.
According to a victim, who was once part of Gachagua’s
security team, the elite police officer took advantage of him at a house along
Kiambu Road.
The victim claims that he has medical records to prove that
Paul took advantage of him.
“I will expose you and you will trend. I have all the
medical records,” the victim said in a video, adding that he has text messages
of Paul hitting on him.
Paul allegedly co-habits with his gay partner in a house behind Kiambu Mall and is fond of preying on young men while promising them jobs.
Listen to the confessions from one of the victims.
1/3 …. Head of security for Rigathi Gachagua, one Paul Kinyanjui Njenga aka Cheranganyi or Chechnya is also abusing young boys recruited to guard Gachagua.— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025
He is allegedly sodomising them.
Currently he is even living with one in a house behind Kiambu Mall. pic.twitter.com/AO9G87aygh
2/3 …. The confession of this young man should not be taken for granted. After being abused, he was thrown away like trash.— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025
Now he is constantly being threatened. pic.twitter.com/Bxhrurl8mm
3/3 …. Mr Chechnya, stop threatening this young man. @rigathi your head of security MUST GO to JAIL. pic.twitter.com/aIxljUBMrK— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025
