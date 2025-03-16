SHOCK as it emerges that GACHAGUA’s Head of Security, PAUL KINYANJUI NJENGA, is gay and is fond of preying on his fellow men - A victim confesses (VIDEOs)



Sunday, March 16, 2025- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Head of Security, Paul Kinyanjui Njenga alias Chechnya, has been accused of preying on his fellow men.

According to a victim, who was once part of Gachagua’s security team, the elite police officer took advantage of him at a house along Kiambu Road.

The victim claims that he has medical records to prove that Paul took advantage of him.

“I will expose you and you will trend. I have all the medical records,” the victim said in a video, adding that he has text messages of Paul hitting on him.

Paul allegedly co-habits with his gay partner in a house behind Kiambu Mall and is fond of preying on young men while promising them jobs.


Listen to the confessions from one of the victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments