SHOCK as it emerges that GACHAGUA’s Head of Security, PAUL KINYANJUI NJENGA, is gay and is fond of preying on his fellow men - A victim confesses (VIDEOs)







Sunday, March 16, 2025- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Head of Security, Paul Kinyanjui Njenga alias Chechnya, has been accused of preying on his fellow men.

According to a victim, who was once part of Gachagua’s security team, the elite police officer took advantage of him at a house along Kiambu Road.

The victim claims that he has medical records to prove that Paul took advantage of him.

“I will expose you and you will trend. I have all the medical records,” the victim said in a video, adding that he has text messages of Paul hitting on him.

Paul allegedly co-habits with his gay partner in a house behind Kiambu Mall and is fond of preying on young men while promising them jobs.





Listen to the confessions from one of the victims.

1/3 …. Head of security for Rigathi Gachagua, one Paul Kinyanjui Njenga aka Cheranganyi or Chechnya is also abusing young boys recruited to guard Gachagua.



He is allegedly sodomising them.



Currently he is even living with one in a house behind Kiambu Mall. pic.twitter.com/AO9G87aygh — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025

2/3 …. The confession of this young man should not be taken for granted. After being abused, he was thrown away like trash.



Now he is constantly being threatened. pic.twitter.com/Bxhrurl8mm — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025

3/3 …. Mr Chechnya, stop threatening this young man. @rigathi your head of security MUST GO to JAIL. pic.twitter.com/aIxljUBMrK — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 16, 2025

