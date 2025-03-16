Wewe ni mwanaume ama mwanamke? Pastor NG’ANG’A leaves congregants in stitches as he meets a LADY with a flat chest (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Apostle James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre is once again making waves online with his signature humor.

In a viral video, the outspoken preacher left his congregation in stitches after jokingly asking a female congregant whether she was a man or woman, claiming her flat chest made it hard to tell.

Known for his unfiltered remarks, Ng’ang’a’s playful banter had the church bursting into laughter.

Watch the hilarious video below.

"Wewe ni mwanaume ama mwanamke....? Mbona umechapa hivi kifua..?"



General Komanda ni mambo mbaya pic.twitter.com/Ji1Fs1qqIH — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST