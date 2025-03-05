SHA is a criminal enterprise used by RUTO to raise money to bribe MPs - Lawyer NELSON HAVI exposes the President







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has sensationally claimed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) is a criminal enterprise designed to funnel funds for bribing Members of Parliament.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Havi stated, “SHA is a criminal enterprise. The president is using SHA money to bribe MPs; that’s why you see them dishing out millions in churches every weekend.”

His remarks follow a damning report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, which uncovered that 2.5% of SHA member contributions were being deducted and placed into a secret account lacking transparency and oversight.

The report also exposed SHA as a Ksh 104 billion corruption scheme that the Government neither owns nor controls, raising fears over the security of funds meant for healthcare.

Gathungu further highlighted major governance issues within SHA, including uncompetitive procurement processes, a lack of payment agreements, and unfavorable contract clauses.

These revelations have intensified calls from stakeholders and the public to cancel the SHA deal and subject its operations to thorough scrutiny.

However, President William Ruto has dismissed claims that his administration spent Ksh 104 billion on the SHA system.

“There is not a single cent from the government being used to pay for any system. Most of the money in NHIF was previously misappropriated by brokers in the old system,” Ruto stated on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST