TAKA TAKA, MALAYA SERIKALI SHETANI!! Furious MAMA MBOGA curses RUTO for pledging Ksh 120 million to Jesus Winner Church in viral video (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A video of an elderly woman angrily criticizing President William Ruto’s Ksh 120 million pledge to Jesus Winner Church is going viral.

In the clip, the woman condemns Ruto for donating millions to churches while Kenyans struggle to access healthcare.

She questions how the President can boast about such contributions while patients are turned away due to the Social Health Authority (SHA) challenges.

She further likens some churches, including Jesus Winner, to agents of deception.

In a fiery rant, she curses Ruto, accusing him of pretending to be a Christian while promoting corruption.

Watch the video below.

