Senator OKIYA OMTATAH demands immediate SHA suspension after Auditor General’s shocking revelation as RUTO digs in!

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Busia Senator and activist, Okiya Omtatah, has called for the immediate suspension of the Social Health Authority (SHA) following a shocking revelation by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.
The AG’s report exposed SHA as a Ksh 104 billion corruption
scheme that the Government neither owns nor controls, raising serious concerns
about the security of funds contributed by Kenyans for healthcare.
In response, Omtatah has issued three key demands to the
Ministry of Health: the immediate suspension of SHA, a full investigation into
its operational failures, and a complete overhaul of its framework to prevent
further mismanagement.
"These are not mere teething problems; they are
systemic failures that threaten the future of Universal Health Coverage in
Kenya," Omtatah stated.
He warned that allowing SHA to continue operating in its
current state would betray public trust and undermine healthcare reform
efforts.
Omtatah argues that rather than enhancing universal
healthcare, SHA has become a vehicle for large-scale corruption, exploiting
ordinary Kenyans.
Meanwhile, President William Ruto has acknowledged the
concerns over SHA but insisted the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program will
benefit Kenyans in the long run.
Speaking at Jesus Winner Church in Roysambu on March 2,
2025, he stated, "It may take time to align, but believe me, it will
work."Bottom of Form
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments