Senator OKIYA OMTATAH demands immediate SHA suspension after Auditor General’s shocking revelation as RUTO digs in!







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Busia Senator and activist, Okiya Omtatah, has called for the immediate suspension of the Social Health Authority (SHA) following a shocking revelation by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

The AG’s report exposed SHA as a Ksh 104 billion corruption scheme that the Government neither owns nor controls, raising serious concerns about the security of funds contributed by Kenyans for healthcare.

In response, Omtatah has issued three key demands to the Ministry of Health: the immediate suspension of SHA, a full investigation into its operational failures, and a complete overhaul of its framework to prevent further mismanagement.

"These are not mere teething problems; they are systemic failures that threaten the future of Universal Health Coverage in Kenya," Omtatah stated.

He warned that allowing SHA to continue operating in its current state would betray public trust and undermine healthcare reform efforts.

Omtatah argues that rather than enhancing universal healthcare, SHA has become a vehicle for large-scale corruption, exploiting ordinary Kenyans.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has acknowledged the concerns over SHA but insisted the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program will benefit Kenyans in the long run.

Speaking at Jesus Winner Church in Roysambu on March 2, 2025, he stated, "It may take time to align, but believe me, it will work."Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST