Senator’s husband and veteran military pilot perishes in a fatal accident along Mombasa Road - He was burnt beyond recognition (VIDEO and PHOTOs)







Veteran pilot Colonel (Rtd) James Gitahi Nguyo lost his life in a tragic road accident at Kyumvi Junction on Mombasa Highway after his vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming lorry and burst into flames.

Gitahi, the husband of nominated Senator Betty Batuli Montet, was alone in the car when the crash occurred on Wednesday, March 5th, at around 5:30 pm.

Witnesses said he was overtaking another lorry when he misjudged the distance of an approaching truck.





The impact sent his vehicle off the road, where it caught fire, trapping him inside.

Emergency responders were unable to reach him in time, and he was burned beyond recognition.

Gitahi, a retired military pilot, had continued flying commercial fixed-wing aircraft at Wilson Airport.

He and his family lived in Maanzoni and also had a residence in Nairobi’s Nyari area.

The lorry driver sustained a fractured left leg and was hospitalized.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.





