Quiver Lounge Kenol workers decry mistreatment by rogue manager - He is a ruthless man (LOOK)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - Workers at Quiver Lounge Kenol have raised complaints over alleged harassment by a rogue manager recently transferred from another branch.

According to the affected employees, the individual has continued a pattern of mistreatment, including withholding salaries, unfair dismissals and fabricating allegations against staff to the management.

Attempts to escalate their concerns to the lounge’s directors and managers have reportedly been futile.

The workers are now seeking intervention, warning that the ongoing mistreatment is affecting both staff morale and business operations.

Quiver Lounge & Grill, owned by businessman Peter Mbugua, operates multiple branches across the city and its environs.

"Hello Cyprian. I'd like to expose some accountant acting as a director at Quiver Lounge Kenol. His name : Dan Chege Ndirangu. He was recently transfered from another Quiver branch only to come and harrass team members again same way he used to do at the other branch. Means to approach the directors and managers have been futile. This is his 2nd month there but the harrassments are too much to bear. It has reached a point he wont pay workers then fire them, then instigate a crime on the workers to the managers. Kindly expose the guy so as the directors would see how he's affecting the business. Anonymous please."