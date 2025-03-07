Quiver Lounge Kenol workers decry mistreatment by rogue manager - He is a ruthless man (LOOK)

Friday, March 7, 2025 - Workers at Quiver Lounge Kenol have raised complaints over alleged harassment by a rogue manager recently transferred from another branch.
According to the affected employees, the individual has
continued a pattern of mistreatment, including withholding salaries, unfair
dismissals and fabricating allegations against staff to the management.
Attempts to escalate their concerns to the lounge’s
directors and managers have reportedly been futile.
The workers are now seeking intervention, warning that the
ongoing mistreatment is affecting both staff morale and business operations.
Quiver Lounge & Grill, owned by businessman Peter
Mbugua, operates multiple branches across the city and its environs.
"Hello Cyprian. I'd like to expose some accountant
acting as a director at Quiver Lounge Kenol. His name : Dan Chege Ndirangu. He
was recently transfered from another Quiver branch only to come and harrass
team members again same way he used to do at the other branch. Means to
approach the directors and managers have been futile. This is his 2nd month
there but the harrassments are too much to bear. It has reached a point he wont
pay workers then fire them, then instigate a crime on the workers to the managers.
Kindly expose the guy so as the directors would see how he's affecting the
business. Anonymous please."
