More details emerge over the LADY who accused a Strathmore Student of assaulting her – She framed him after her Lesbian partner found out (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - New revelations have emerged in the case of a Strathmore University student accused of assaulting his neighbor, suggesting the claims may have been fabricated to cover up an affair.

Leaked chats between the accuser and the student show that the lady admitted the incident was a mistake, because she has a girlfriend.





It appears she may have panicked after her partner found out and attempted to shift blame, portraying herself as a victim.

She even hired goons to attack the student and force him to confess that they made out against her wish.

Below are her chats and reactions from netizens.