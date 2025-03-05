Reactions as ANGRY Youth in Mandera bring down a billboard with images of RUTO and county leadership during protests (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Angry youth in Mandera County took to the streets yesterday, protesting poor leadership as the region suffers from a severe water shortage.

During the demonstrations, they vandalized a billboard featuring President William Ruto and county leaders, accusing them of neglecting residents while enjoying luxury in Nairobi.

The protesters claimed leaders squander public funds instead of addressing the crisis.

Their frustration comes just weeks after Ruto toured the region, making grand promises - pledges that now appear to be empty words as locals continue to struggle for basic necessities.

Watch the video below and see Kenyans' reactions thereafter

